Organic Chemistry7. Substitution ReactionsSubstitution Comparison
Problem 22a
Textbook Question

2-Acetoxycyclohexyl tosylate reacts with acetate ion to form 1,2-cyclohexanediol diacetate. The reaction is stereospecific—that is, the stereoisomers obtained as products depend on the stereoisomer used as a reactant. Recall that because 2-acetoxycyclohexyl tosylate has two asymmetric centers, it has four stereoisomers—two are cis and two are trans. Explain the following observations: b. Both trans reactants form the same racemic mixture.

