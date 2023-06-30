The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.
b. The same experiment was done using isopropyl iodide instead of methyl iodide. Which reaction had the larger rate constant?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How do we predict if the mechanism is SN1 or SN2? with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt