Under appropriate conditions, (S)-1-bromo-1-fluoroethane reacts with sodium methoxide to give pure (S)-1-fluoro-1-methoxyethane.
CH3CHBrF (S) + NaOCH3 —> CH3CHFOCH3 (S) + NaBr
a. Why is bromide rather than fluoride replaced?
b. Draw perspective structures (as shown on the previous page for 2-bromobutane) for the starting material, the transition state, and the product.
c. Does the product show retention or inversion of configuration?
d. Is this result consistent with reaction by the SN2 mechanism?
Verified Solution
12m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
146
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to use the factors affecting acidity to predict leaving group ability. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt