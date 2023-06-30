Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry7. Substitution ReactionsGood Leaving Groups
12:38 minutes
Problem 6
Textbook Question

Under appropriate conditions, (S)-1-bromo-1-fluoroethane reacts with sodium methoxide to give pure (S)-1-fluoro-1-methoxyethane. CH3CHBrF (S) + NaOCH3 —> CH3CHFOCH3 (S) + NaBr a. Why is bromide rather than fluoride replaced? b. Draw perspective structures (as shown on the previous page for 2-bromobutane) for the starting material, the transition state, and the product. c. Does the product show retention or inversion of configuration? d. Is this result consistent with reaction by the SN2 mechanism?

Verified Solution
clock
12m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
146
Was this helpful?
3:06m

Watch next

Master How to use the factors affecting acidity to predict leaving group ability. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
03:06
How to use the factors affecting acidity to predict leaving group ability.
Johnny Betancourt
773
5
7
01:12
Predict the best leaving group
Johnny Betancourt
611
6
6
00:51
Predict the best leaving group
Johnny Betancourt
539
4
3
00:36
Predict the best leaving group
Johnny Betancourt
532
2
5
03:26
Predict the best leaving group
Johnny Betancourt
546
7
20
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.