7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
3:05 minutes
Problem 6-18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Rank the following compounds in decreasing order of their reactivity toward the SN2 reaction with sodium ethoxide (Na+ -OCH2CH3) in ethanol.
Methyl chloride
Tert-butyl iodide
Neopentyl bromide
Isopropyl bromide
Methyl iodide
Ethyl chloride
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice