6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the type of reaction occurring given that it is carried out in standard conditions.
Sulfur dioxide gas reacts with carbon monoxide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Single-replacement reaction
B
Redox reaction
C
Neutralization reaction
D
Combustion reaction