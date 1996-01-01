15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate constant for the radioactive decay of Berkelium-248 (248Bk) and Seaborgium-260 (260Sg) is 0.0292 h-1 and 0.173 ms-1, respectively. How much of a 1.25-mg sample of each isotope remains after four half-lives?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.203 mg 248Bk; 0.0782 mg 260Sg
B
0.223 mg 248Bk; 0.223 mg 260Sg
C
0.0782 mg 248Bk; 0.0782 mg 260Sg
D
0.0782 mg 248Bk; 0.203 mg 260Sg