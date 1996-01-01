16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following reversible reactions can be pushed towards the products' side by reducing pressure?
- PCl3(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ PCl5(g)
- CaCO3(s) ⇌ CaO(s) + CO2(g)
- N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g)
- CH4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 3 H2(g)
- 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g)
Which of the following reversible reactions can be pushed towards the products' side by reducing pressure?
- PCl3(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ PCl5(g)
- CaCO3(s) ⇌ CaO(s) + CO2(g)
- N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g)
- CH4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 3 H2(g)
- 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 and 2
B
1 and 3
C
3 and 4
D
2 and 4
E
3 and 5
F
1 and 4
G
4 and 5
H
2 and 5