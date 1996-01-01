14. Solutions
Mole Fraction
14. Solutions Mole Fraction
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of vinegar is 7.00 mass % acetic acid (60.052 g/mol) in water. What is the mole fraction of acetic acid in the vinegar sample? What is the molality of the vinegar sample?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mole fraction of acetic acid = 0.0753
molality of vinegar sample = 0.117 m
B
mole fraction of acetic acid = 0.0221
molality of vinegar sample = 1.25 m
C
mole fraction of acetic acid = 0.0753
molality of vinegar sample = 1.25 m
D
mole fraction of acetic acid = 0.221
molality of vinegar sample = 0.117 m
