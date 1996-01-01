Persimmon wood is extremely hard, dense, and wear-resistant. It is used for making musical instruments, tool handles, flooring, and furniture. A sphere of persimmon wood has a diameter of 8.32 cm and a mass of 234 g.

(a) Calculate the density of the persimmon sphere.

(b) Determine whether the sphere would float in water.

(c) Determine whether the sphere will float in petroleum ether (density = 0.653 g/mL).