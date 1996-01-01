15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following hypothetical reaction: 3 X(g) → Y(g) + 2 Z(g). Product Z is increasing at a rate of 0.240 M/s. Determine the rate of disappearance of X and the rate of appearance of Y.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Δ[X]/Δt = –0.080 M/s
B
Δ[X]/Δt = –0.120 M/s
C
Δ[X]/Δt = –0.360 M/s
D
Δ[X]/Δt = –0.120 M/s
