At 25 °C, two beakers were placed in a vacuum. Beaker A has 40 mL of 0.045 M aqueous solution of KBr. Beaker B has 40 mL of 0.065 M aqueous solution of a nonvolatile nonelectrolyte. Both solutions in the beakers were allowed to reach equilibrium. Assuming ideal behavior, calculate the volume of the two beakers at equilibrium.