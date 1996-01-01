14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25 °C, two beakers were placed in a vacuum. Beaker A has 40 mL of 0.045 M aqueous solution of KBr. Beaker B has 40 mL of 0.065 M aqueous solution of a nonvolatile nonelectrolyte. Both solutions in the beakers were allowed to reach equilibrium. Assuming ideal behavior, calculate the volume of the two beakers at equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Beaker A = 46 mL
Beaker B = 32 mL
B
Beaker A = 32 mL
Beaker B = 46 mL
C
Beaker A = 40 mL
Beaker B = 40 mL
D
Beaker A = 38 mL
Beaker B = 42 mL
