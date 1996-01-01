18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given equal volumes of each mixture component, determine which of the following is the most basic (highest pH).
A
Mixture of 0.125 M KF and 0.125 M HBr
B
Mixture of 0.125 M HF and 0.125 M KOH
C
Mixture of 1.25 M HBr and 1.25 M KOH
D
Mixture of 0.125 M HClO3 and 0.125 M NaOH