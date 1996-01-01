16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
16. Chemical Equilibrium Reaction Quotient
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction has an equilibrium constant of 0.953 at 125 °C.
N2H4 (g) → N2 (g) + 2 H2 (g)
At 125 °C, 3.00x10-3 M N2H4, 4.50x10-5 M N2, 3.50x10-5 M H2 were mixed in a flask. Will the mixture reach equilibrium? If not, in which direction should the reaction proceed to reach equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mixture will reach equilibrium.
B
The mixture will not reach equilibrium. So, it must proceed left to reach equilibrium.
C
The mixture will not reach equilibrium. So, it must proceed right to reach equilibrium.