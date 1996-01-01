6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molarity
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Starting with solid Ba(NO3)2, how would you prepare 2.50 L of 0.150 M aqueous solution of Ba(NO3)2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Weigh 333 g of Ba(NO3)2, dissolve in a small amount of water in a volumetric flask, and dilute to 2.50 L.
B
Weigh 81.1 g of Ba(NO3)2, dissolve in a small amount of water in a volumetric flask, and dilute to 2.50 L.
C
Weigh 98.0 g of Ba(NO3)2, dissolve in a small amount of water in a volumetric flask, and dilute to 2.50 L.
D
Weigh 66.5 g of Ba(NO3)2, dissolve in a small amount of water in a volumetric flask, and dilute to 2.50 L.