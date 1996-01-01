14. Solutions
Parts per Million (ppm)
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
WHO guidelines recommend that the amount of residual chlorine in drinking water should not be higher than 5 parts per million (ppm). The amount of chlorine can be determined by back titration with potassium iodide:
Cl2(aq) + 2 I−(aq) → 2 Cl−(aq) + I2(aq)
The iodine formed as a result of the reaction above is then titrated with a solution of sodium thiosulfate:
2 Na2S2O3(aq) + I2(aq) → 2 NaI(aq) + Na2S4O6(aq)
A 350.0 mL water sample was added with excess solid sodium iodide and the resulting solution was then titrated against a 2.25×10−3 M sodium thiosulphate solution. The solution required 14.5 mL of Na2S2O3 to reach the equivalence point. How many grams of chlorine are there in the water sample?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.80×10−4 g chlorine
B
1.16×10−3 g chlorine
C
2.32×10−3 g chlorine
D
1.74×10−3 g chlorine