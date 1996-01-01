6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Dilutions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Diagram (1) shows 5 mL of a solution of particles at a certain concentration. Identify the diagram that shows the change in the solution when the volume of the solution is increased 3 times.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C