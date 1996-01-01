14. Solutions
Mole Fraction
14. Solutions Mole Fraction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the mole fraction of a solution prepared by dissolving 15.6 mL of ethanol (CH3CH2OH) in 250.00 mL of water at room temperature. Assume that the final volume is the sum of each component. The densities of ethanol and water are 0.789 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.267
B
0.154
C
0.693
D
0.0189