7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law: Density
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
You have two 5 L sealed containers at 400 K: one contains 3.0 mol of Ar while the other contains 3.0 mol of HI. Which gas will have the higher density?
You have two 5 L sealed containers at 400 K: one contains 3.0 mol of Ar while the other contains 3.0 mol of HI. Which gas will have the higher density?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ar will have the higher density.
B
HI will have the higher density.
C
Ar and HI will have the same density.
D
Cannot be determined.