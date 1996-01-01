Assume that you have engineered a cell using a biosynthetic semipermeable membrane in a bioengineering laboratory. Instead of the usual 0.3 M ionic strength inside normal cells, this cell has an internal ionic strength of 0.45 M. The cell is submerged in a saline solution having an ionic strength of 0.30 M.



Initially, the volume of the cell is 5 µm3. Assuming there won't be any change in the volume of the solution outside the cell, what will be the volume of the cell after the system has come to equilibrium through osmosis?