3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mixture of A2B and B2 before it reacts to form AB3 is illustrated in the image below. What is the limiting reactant? How much AB3 is formed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B2 is the limiting reactant and 12 molecules of AB3 are formed
B
A2B is the limiting reactant and 2 molecules of AB3 are formed
C
B2 is the limiting reactant and 2 molecules of AB3 are formed
D
A2B is the limiting reactant and 12 molecules of AB3 are formed