6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
84PRACTICE PROBLEM
Among the following spontaneous cell reactions,
Y+ + W → Y + W+
W+ + Z → W + Z+
Y+ + Z → Y + Z+
X+ + Z → X + Z+
Y+ + X → Y + X+
Identify the reaction that produces the highest voltage.
Among the following spontaneous cell reactions,
Y+ + W → Y + W+
W+ + Z → W + Z+
Y+ + Z → Y + Z+
X+ + Z → X + Z+
Y+ + X → Y + X+
Identify the reaction that produces the highest voltage.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Y+ + W → Y + W+
B
W+ + Z → W + Z+
C
Y+ + Z → Y + Z+
D
X+ + Z → X + Z+
E
Y+ + X → Y + X+