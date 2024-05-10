17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Ka1 and Ka2 of a 0.20 M weak polyprotic acid (H2A) are 1.5×10-4 and 2.0×10-5, respectively.
(i) Determine the amount of [H3O+] contributed by the first ionization step.
(ii) Determine the amount of [H3O+] contributed by the second ionization step.
(iii) Determine when the contribution from the second step can be ignored.
