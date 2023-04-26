21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Americium is a synthetic radioactive element. An isotopic mixture was made in a laboratory that had equal amounts of 241Am and 243Am in it. After some time, the observed ratio of the two isotopes was 0.158. The half-lives of 241Am and 243Am are 432.2 h and 7370 h, respectively. How old is the mixture after the change?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
984 hours
B
1080 hours
C
1315 hours
D
1220 hours