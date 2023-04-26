21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the energy (kJ/mol) released in the fission reaction of uranium-235 shown below:
23592U + 10n → 13752Te + 9740Zr + 2 10n
Use the following masses: 235U = 235.04393 amu, 137Te = 136.92560 amu, 97Zr = 96.91096 amu, 10n = 1.00867 amu.
Calculate the energy (kJ/mol) released in the fission reaction of uranium-235 shown below:
23592U + 10n → 13752Te + 9740Zr + 2 10n
Use the following masses: 235U = 235.04393 amu, 137Te = 136.92560 amu, 97Zr = 96.91096 amu, 10n = 1.00867 amu.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔE = –1.79×1010 kJ/mol
B
ΔE = –1.79×1013 kJ/mol
C
ΔE = –1.09×1011 kJ/mol
D
ΔE = –1.79×1014 kJ/mol