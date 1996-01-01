Brass is made of copper and zinc of varying proportions and mechanical and electrical properties to develop different types of brass alloys. Gilding metal is typically used for ammunition bullet jackets and this has a composition of 95.0 % copper and 5.00 % zinc. Identify whether Cu or Zn is the solute in gilding metal and calculate the molarity assuming a sample of 50.0 g and density of 8.80 g/cm³.