18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.451-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid is titrated with 0.150 M NaOH. The resulting titration curve is shown here. Determine the molar mass and pKa of the acid.
A
pKa = 6.5; molar mass = 72.3 g/mol
B
pKa = 7.8; molar mass = 85.9 g/mol
C
pKa = 4.2; molar mass = 98.1 g/mol
D
pKa = 10.1; molar mass = 68.8 g/mol