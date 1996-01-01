15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown in the mechanism below is the catalyzed decomposition of hydrogen peroxide. Determine the catalyst/s and the reaction intermediate/s.
Step 1. H2O2 + 2 Br- + 2 H+ → 2 H2O + Br2
Step 2. H2O2 + Br2 → 2 Br- + 2 H+ + O2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Catalyst/s: Br2, because Br2 is produced in the first step and is consumed in the second step.Intermediate/s: Br- and H+, because both are used up in the first step and are regenerated in the second step.
B
Catalyst/s: Br- and H+, because both are used up in the first step and are regenerated in the second step.Intermediate/s: Br2, because Br2 is produced in the first step and is consumed in the second step.
C
Br-, H+, and Br2 are all catalysts and at the same time, intermediates in the reaction mechanism.
D
The reaction mechanism has no catalyst and intermediate.