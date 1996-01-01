18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of following statements about copper(I) iodide (CuI, Ksp = 1.10×10–12) and Copper(II) carbonate (CuCO3, Ksp = 1.40×10–10) is incorrect.
Which one of following statements about copper(I) iodide (CuI, Ksp = 1.10×10–12) and Copper(II) carbonate (CuCO3, Ksp = 1.40×10–10) is incorrect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Copper(II) carbonate is more soluble in 0.100 M HBr solution than in pure water.
B
Molar solubilities of both salts can be calculated by taking the square roots of their Ksp values.
C
Copper(I) iodide is more soluble in 1.0 M ammonia solution than in pure water (Kf of [Cu(NH3)4]+ = 1.10×1013).
D
Copper(II) carbonate is more soluble in 1.0 M Cu(NO3)2 solution than in pure water.
E
Copper(I) iodide is less soluble in 1.0 M KI solution than in pure water.