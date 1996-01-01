1. Intro to General Chemistry
Temperature
1. Intro to General Chemistry Temperature
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Rankine temperature scale used in engineering is to the Fahrenheit scale as the Kelvin scale is to the Celsius scale. That is, 1 Rankine degree is the same size as 1 Fahrenheit degree, and 0 °R = absolute zero. What temperature corresponds to the boiling point of ethanol (78.37 °C) on the Rankine scale?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
446.2 °R
B
632.7 °R
C
173.1 °R
D
535.2 °R