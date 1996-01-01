14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following shows the solutes arranged from least soluble to most soluble in benzene?
Which of the following shows the solutes arranged from least soluble to most soluble in benzene?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hexane (C6H14) < Diethylamine (C4H11N) < Acetone (CH3COCH3)
B
Acetone (CH3COCH3) < Diethylamine (C4H11N) < Hexane (C6H14)
C
Diethylamine (C4H11N) < Hexane (C6H14) < Acetone (CH3COCH3)
D
Acetone (CH3COCH3) < Hexane (C6H14) < Diethylamine (C4H11N)