21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Initially, a sample of 24Na decays at a rate of 450 disintegration/sec. After 200 min, the rate slows down to 385.59 disintegration/sec. Calculate the half-life of 24Na in hours.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.2 h
B
9.7 h
C
12 h
D
15 h