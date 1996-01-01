18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following solutions can act as a buffer:
Identify which of the following solutions can act as a buffer:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.100 M KClO and 50 mL of 0.100 M KCl.
B
A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.100 M HClO and 500 mL of 0.100 M NaOH.
C
A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.100 M HClO and 50 mL of 0.100 M NaOH.
D
A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.100 M HClO and 50 mL of 0.100 M HCl.