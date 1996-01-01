8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.50 g sample of Ribose (C5H10O5) is burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature increases from 20.30 to 30.50 °C. Calculate the total heat capacity of the calorimeter given that the heat of combustion of Ribose (C5H10O5) is -15.62 kJ/g. Also, calculate the temperature change if half of the initial sample of ribose was used.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.56 kJ/g˚C, 20.40 ˚C
B
5.36 kJ/g˚C, 5.10 ˚C
C
2.56 kJ/g˚C, 10.20 ˚C
D
3.45 kJ/g˚C, 20.40 ˚C