A 3.50 g sample of Ribose (C 5 H 10 O 5 ) is burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature increases from 20.30 to 30.50 °C. Calculate the total heat capacity of the calorimeter given that the heat of combustion of Ribose (C 5 H 10 O 5 ) is -15.62 kJ/g. Also, calculate the temperature change if half of the initial sample of ribose was used.