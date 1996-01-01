16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
16. Chemical Equilibrium Reaction Quotient
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction 2 LM ⇌ L2 + M2 with an equilibrium constant of Kc = 0.25 The diagram below shows a mixture of the molecules L2 (yellow), M2 (black), and LM. Determine the correct statement about the mixture.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction shifts in the forward direction to produce more products until equilibrium is established.
B
The reaction shifts in the reverse direction to produce more reactants until equilibrium is established.
C
The reaction mixture is at equilibrium therefore there will be no shift in the direction of the reaction.
D
Not enough information is given.