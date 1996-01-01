3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
3. Chemical Reactions Percent Yield
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solid iodine can be produced by reacting hydrogen iodide gas with chlorine gas: 2 HI(g) + Cl2(g) → I2(s) + 2 HCl(g). In a laboratory, 5.6 kg of HI reacts with 4.2 kg of Cl2, forming 4.9 kg of I2. Calculate the percent yield of the reaction.
A
71%
B
43%
C
88%
D
96%