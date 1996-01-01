Solid iodine can be produced by reacting hydrogen iodide gas with chlorine gas: 2 HI(g) + Cl 2 (g) → I 2 (s) + 2 HCl(g). In a laboratory, 5.6 kg of HI reacts with 4.2 kg of Cl 2 , forming 4.9 kg of I 2 . Calculate the percent yield of the reaction.