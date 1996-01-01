18. Aqueous Equilibrium
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The samples of chloric acid and formic acid shown below are both titrated with 0.75 M KOH. Will their titration curves be identical after the equivalence point is reached?
A
Their titration curves will not be identical
B
Their titration curves will be identical