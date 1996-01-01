17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Lewis Acids and Bases
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following reaction, determine the Lewis acid and Lewis base from the reactants.
GaF3 + NH3 ⇌ H3NGaF3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lewis acid: NH3
Lewis base: GaF3
Lewis base: GaF3
B
Lewis acid: GaF3
Lewis base: NH3
Lewis base: NH3
C
Both GaF3 and NH3 are Lewis acids.
D
Both GaF3 and NH3 are Lewis bases.