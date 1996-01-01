18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The samples of chloric acid and formic acid shown below are both titrated with 0.75 M KOH. Does chloric acid need more KOH to reach the equivalence point than formic acid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Chloric acid will need more KOH to reach the equivalence point than formic acid
B
Chloric acid will need less KOH to reach the equivalence point than formic acid
C
Chloric acid and formic acid will need the same amount of KOH to reach equivalence point