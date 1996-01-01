15. Chemical Kinetics
Instantaneous Rate
15. Chemical Kinetics Instantaneous Rate
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the reaction: H2 + 1/2 O2 → H2O
The plot below shows the concentration of O2 as the reaction progresses.
Assuming that the initial concentration of H2O is zero, draw a plot showing the concentration of H2O as the reaction progresses.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D