19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without doing any calculations, determine the signs of ΔSsys and ΔSsurr for this chemical reaction. In addition, predict under what temperatures (all temperatures, low temperatures, or high temperatures), if any, the reaction is spontaneous.
C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) ΔH°rxn = -2044 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔSsys < 0
ΔSsurr < 0
The reaction is spontaneous at all temperatures
B
ΔSsys > 0
ΔSsurr < 0
The reaction is spontaneous at low temperatures
C
ΔSsys > 0
ΔSsurr > 0
The reaction is spontaneous at all temperatures
D
ΔSsys < 0
ΔSsurr > 0
The reaction is spontaneous at high temperatures