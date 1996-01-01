Silicon carbide (SiC) is a ceramic used in electronic applications that operate at high temperatures and high voltages. The β-SiC has a zinc blende structure similar to a diamond wherein each Si atom is bonded tetrahedrally to four C atoms and each C atom is also bonded tetrahedrally to four Si atoms. Which of the following statements explains why silicon carbide is generally more brittle than a metal?

A. When stress is applied to silicon carbide it cannot deform to adapt to stress because the strong ionic bond prevents the atoms from slipping past one another.

B. When stress is applied to silicon carbide it cannot deform to adapt to stress because the strong ionic bond allows the atoms from slipping past one another.

C. When stress is applied to silicon carbide it cannot deform to adapt to stress because the strong covalent bond prevents the atoms from slipping past one another.

D. When stress is applied to silicon carbide it cannot deform to adapt to stress because the strong covalent bond allows the atoms from slipping past one another.