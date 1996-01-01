6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the type of reaction occurring given that it is carried out in standard conditions.
Sodium hydride decomposes into Na metal and H2 gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Redox reaction
B
Neutralization reaction
C
Single-replacement reaction
D
Combustion reaction