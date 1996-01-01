19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to Trouton's rule, all liquids have a roughly constant ratio between their molar heat of vaporization and normal boiling point (measured in kelvin): ΔHvap/Tbp = 88 J/(K·mol). Verify Trouton's rule's reliability for the liquids indicated in the following table.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Trouton's rule is reliable for dichloromethane, phenol, pyridine, cesium, and toluene.
B
Trouton's rule is reliable for dichloromethane, phenol and toluene but is not reliable for pyridine and cesium.
C
Trouton's rule is reliable for dichloromethane, pyridine and toluene but is not reliable for phenol and cesium.
D
Trouton's rule is reliable for cesium, pyridine, and toluene but is not reliable for phenol and dichloromethane.