6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
150PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given electrochemical cell, cell potential is dependent on the pH of the solution.
Pt(s) | H2(g, 1.0 atm) | H+(aq, ? M) || Ag+(aq, 1.0 M) | Ag(s)
This cell has an Ecell of 923 mV. Determine the pH of the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.80
B
4.16
C
2.08
D
0.14