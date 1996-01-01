6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider dissolving 7.50 g of a KOH and Ca(OH)2 mixture in 250 mL of water before titrating with 1.75 M hydrochloric acid. After adding 102 mL of acid, the titration is finished. How much weight does each substance in the mixture contribute in grams?
2.61 g KOH and 4.89 g Ba(OH)2
4.89 g KOH and 2.61 g Ba(OH)2
2.28 g KOH and 5.22 g Ba(OH)2
5.22 g KOH and 2.28 g Ba(OH)2