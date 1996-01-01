15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
Average Rate of Reaction
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given a hypothetical aqueous reaction
C → D
A solution of 0.078 mol C in a total volume of 200 mL was made in a flask. The moles of C for every 10 seconds was recorded.
What is the amount in moles of D in the solution for each time recorded in the following data with the assumption that there is only C initially and no molecule of D and that the reaction does not have an intermediate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D