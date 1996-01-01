14. Solutions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.127 g chunk of an unknown metal was dissolved in excess aqueous HCl. The volume of the evolved hydrogen gas was measured to be 720 mL at 23.0 °C and 0.954 atm pressure. When the reaction mixture was heated to drive off excess HCl and water, a colorless crystalline solid (MClx) was obtained. The solid was then redissolved in 45.0 g of water to make a clear solution. The freezing point of the solution was measured as –3.50 °C. Determine the molar mass and the molecular formula of MClx.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Formula = MCl3
Mol. Wt. = 111.16 g/mol
B
Formula = MCl3
Mol. Wt. = 145.65 g/mol
C
Formula = MCl2
Mol. Wt. = 107.12 g/mol
D
Formula = MCl2
Mol. Wt. = 111.22 g/mol
