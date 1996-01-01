15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the rate expressions in terms of change in concentration of each reactant and product for the following reaction A (g) + 3 B (g) → 4 C (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
rate = - Δ[A]/Δt = - 1/3 Δ[B]/Δt = 1/4 Δ[C]/Δt
B
rate = - Δ[A]/Δt = - Δ[B]/Δt = Δ[C]/Δt
C
rate = Δ[A]/Δt = 1/3 Δ[B]/Δt = - 1/4 Δ[C]/Δt
D
rate = - Δ[A]/Δt = - 3 Δ[B]/Δt = 4 Δ[C]/Δt