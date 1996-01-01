14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the compounds below would form a homogeneous solution. If so, identify the greatest intermolecular force involved.
CH3OH and C6H6
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Homogeneous, Hydrogen bonding
B
Homogeneous, dispersion forces
C
Homogeneous, dipole-dipole interaction
D
not homogeneous