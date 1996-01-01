Consider two buffers that are prepared by using an equal number of moles of hypochlorous acid (HClO) and sodium hypochlorite (NaClO), adding it to water to make a 2.00 L of buffer solution. In Buffer X, 1.50 mol each of hypochlorous acid and sodium hypochlorite was used. In Buffer Y, 0.150 mol of each was used. Identify the buffer that would have a higher buffering capacity.